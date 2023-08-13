Read Of The Week (Aug 13 to Aug 19)

In Unsealed Covers, Gautam Bhatia provides a snapshot of the Indian judiciary between 2014 and 2023. The 2014 general election saw the installation of the first majority non-coalition government in many decades (the National Democratic Alliance, NDA). The 2019 general election saw its return with a greater majority. It is commonly accepted that the NDA years have generated significant contestation within and around various democratic institutions meant to act as checks and balances against majoritarian executive power.
One of the most important areas of contestation has been the judiciary, in particular, the Supreme Court. The past 10 years have seen courtroom battles over civil rights, national security, social rights, citizenship, India’s federal structure, and disputes over making and breaking state governments, among many others. Unsealed Covers negotiates a unique terrain, where the actions of the judiciary, its engagement with our fundamental rights and its relationship with the executive are examined in terms of evolution and chronology. The book highlights both continuities and breaks with the past. It also comments on some of the most important judgments of the past decade and the tenures of some of the most influential justices of the Supreme Court.
Gautam Bhatia is a lawyer who has been involved in several important contemporary constitutional cases. He has also authored several books.