Read Of The Week (Aug 13 to Aug 19)

One of the most important areas of contestation has been the judiciary, in particular, the Supreme Court. The past 10 years have seen courtroom battles over civil rights, national security, social rights, citizenship, India’s federal structure, and disputes over making and breaking state governments, among many others. Unsealed Covers negotiates a unique terrain, where the actions of the judiciary, its engagement with our fundamental rights and its relationship with the executive are examined in terms of evolution and chronology. The book highlights both continuities and breaks with the past. It also comments on some of the most important judgments of the past decade and the tenures of some of the most influential justices of the Supreme Court.