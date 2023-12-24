Remembering Mohammed Rafi on his 99th birth anniversary

'Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaaye tho kya hai' (Pyaasa)

It is one of the best songs rendered by Rafi Sahab, complemented by Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyric. As Yasser Usman mentions in his book 'Guru Dutt: An Unfinished story', rejection of the world and life itself was the central theme of this 1957 cult classic. The unfading memory of the song had Guru Dutt in a posture that resembles crucifixion. The song and Rafi’s mesmeric voice ran parallel with Guru Dutt’s state of mind in those days.

'Din dhal jaye' (Guide)

This Rafi solo in the 1965 Dev Anand starrer could easily be a contender for a slot in the top 10 songs of all times. This sentimental song is inarguably the greatest work by a composer for an Indian film with S D Burman’s score resembling an impressionist painting. Burman reportedly ordered an overnight re-recording of the song at the Famous Studios in Mumbai. The pain of separation and a sense of longing is aptly captured in this melancholic track for which Shailendra had penned the lyrics.

'Main zindagi ka saath nibhata' (Hum Dono)

Yet another Rafi gem in which Dev Anand is the protagonist. Written by Ludhianvi and composed by Jaidev, the song has positive vibes all across. Dev’s cigarette chomping and the smoke exhalation sums his carefree attitude throughout this 1961 film. Dev’s chirpiness could not have been reflected better in any voice other than that of Rafi Sahab.

'Tumne mujhe dekha' (Teesri Manzil)

Shammi Kapoor's flamboyant screen persona perfectly goes in sync with Rafi’s melodious voice in the movie released in 1966. R D Burman’s compelling music, Majrooh Sultanpuri’s matchless lyrics, Shammi’s trademark head bob and Rafi’s distinctive voice made the song a popular chartbuster of those days. The opening stanza of the song is repeated in the 2019 Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

'Toote hue khwabon ne' (Madhumati)

Rafi was Dilip Kumar’s primary voice after Talat Mahmood. A pall of gloom descends over Dilip’s dreams and desires in this 1958 magnum opus. Salil Choudury’s music and Shailendra’s lyrics make this Rafi soundtrack a treasure trove for the connoisseurs of melancholic music. Rafi’s solid comprehension of Dilip's grief is the highlight of this forlorn creation.