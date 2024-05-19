Soaking in Sikkim’s mythical & mystical bounty

Nonetheless, fatigue soon takes hold and with no sight of the destination, we impetuously ask returning tourists how much further are the ruins. “Keep going, just a little more” they tell us with a hint of amusement. After about 40 minutes, spurred on by the signboards but weak-legged and weary, we finally reach the gates and the steps leading up to the ruins. We take a breather and brace ourselves for some breathtaking views we were assured of. In less than three minutes we are, at 6,800 feet, literally on top of the world — the site of the Rabdentse ruins with the mighty Himalayas on one side and the deep Pelling valley on the other. The grassy lawns and flowering plants are eye-pleasing as we walk towards the ruins of the palace, breathing the intoxicatingly crisp mountain air. What was once a sprawling palace complex with a courtyard in the 1700s is today simply empty rooms with chunky walls and pillars of age-old stones without roofs. Some rooms are at an elevation with doorless openings. These stone walls have been silent witnesses to all the interesting and intriguing happenings in the palace. If only they could speak!