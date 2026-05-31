Ageing faster? It’s your sleep, more or less

<p>In the race to slow ageing, people are investing in everything from collagen supplements and anti-ageing skincare to expensive wellness therapies. But according to emerging science, one of the most powerful longevity tools may already be available every night, in your bedroom.</p>.<p>A groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature has triggered global attention after revealing a strong connection between sleep patterns and biological ageing. Researchers found that both too little sleep and excessive sleep may accelerate ageing within the body, affecting major organs including the brain, heart, lungs and immune system.</p>.Sleep fatigue on the rise as stress, screens & schedules disrupt rest.<p>The message is clear: sleep is no longer just about feeling refreshed the next morning. It may determine how well and how long the body ages. Sleep is one of the most underestimated pillars of health. People often treat sleep as optional in modern lifestyles. But biologically, sleep is the body’s repair window. During this time, critical processes like tissue recovery, immune regulation, hormonal balance and brain detoxification take place.</p>.<p><strong>Science of ‘biological age’</strong></p>.<p>While chronological age simply reflects the number of birthdays celebrated, biological age tells a deeper story — how old the body actually behaves internally.</p>.<p>The Nature study analysed health data from nearly 5,00,000 adults and discovered what scientists call a ‘U-shaped relationship’ between sleep and ageing. Individuals sleeping too little, especially below six hours, and those sleeping excessively showed signs of faster biological ageing compared to people with moderate sleep duration. Researchers identified the healthiest range to be approximately 6.5 to 7.5 hours of sleep per night (Nature study identified it as 6.4 to 7.8). What makes the findings particularly significant is that poor sleep was linked not only to tiredness, but also to accelerated ageing across multiple organ systems. We are now understanding that chronic sleep disruption affects almost every system in the body. The effects are not always immediately visible, which is why many people ignore them. But over time, poor sleep increases inflammation, metabolic stress and vulnerability to chronic disease.</p>.<p><strong>Modern lifestyles ruining sleep</strong></p>.<p>Late-night scrolling, binge-watching, endless work emails and irregular schedules — modern urban lifestyles have created what health experts increasingly describe as a silent sleep crisis. Blue light exposure from smartphones and laptops suppresses melatonin, the hormone that regulates the body’s natural sleep cycle. Add stress, anxiety, work pressure and poor routines to the mix, and sleep quality deteriorates even further. Many people proudly say they function on four or five hours of sleep. But the body keeps a biological record of chronic sleep deprivation. Eventually, it begins affecting immunity, cardiovascular health, metabolism, and even cognitive performance. Poor sleep has already been linked to hypertension, obesity, diabetes, anxiety, depression and heart disease. Now, evidence suggests it may also accelerate the ageing process itself.</p>.<p><strong>More sleep is not always better</strong></p>.<p>Interestingly, the study also found that excessive sleep may carry its own health risks. Doctors believe prolonged sleep duration can sometimes signal hidden health conditions like chronic inflammation, depression, metabolic imbalance, or untreated disease. The goal is not sleeping longer. The real goal is restorative sleep — uninterrupted, high-quality sleep that allows the body to recover efficiently. This means that someone spending eight hours in bed may still wake up exhausted if sleep quality is poor.</p>.<p>One of the biggest overlooked threats to healthy sleep is obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), a condition where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep. The disorder remains significantly underdiagnosed in India. Loud snoring, choking episodes during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness and morning headaches are warning signs people should never ignore. Untreated sleep apnoea reduces oxygen supply during sleep, placing stress on the heart, brain and blood vessels. Over time, it can increase the risk of hypertension, stroke, diabetes and premature ageing.</p>.<p><strong>Anti-ageing prescription</strong></p>.<p>As longevity science advances, experts say the future of healthy ageing may depend less on cosmetic fixes and more on basic biological habits — especially sleep.</p>.<p>Doctors recommend:<br>• Maintaining a fixed sleep schedule<br>• Avoiding screens before bedtime<br>• Limiting caffeine late in the evening<br>• Exercising regularly<br>• Managing stress effectively<br>• Seeking medical help for snoring or persistent fatigue</p>.<p>Sleep is not wasted time. It is one of the body’s most sophisticated healing mechanisms. For healthier ageing and better quality of life, protecting sleep has to become a health priority. In a world looking for the next anti-ageing breakthrough, science may have delivered a surprisingly simple answer: sleep better and age better.</p>.<p><strong>(The author is a consultant interventional pulmonologist at a Hyderabad hospital.)</strong></p>