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Homefeaturesspirituality and wellness

Ageing faster? It’s your sleep, more or less

The message is clear: sleep is no longer just about feeling refreshed the next morning. It may determine how well and how long the body ages.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 19:53 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 19:53 IST
lifestyleSpecialsageingFeaturesWellnesssleep

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