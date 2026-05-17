Asthma inhalers: Addictive or lifesaving?

<p>For decades, inhalers have remained the cornerstone of asthma treatment. Yet across India, countless patients continue to avoid them out of fear — of “dependency,” fear of steroids, and fear that inhalers may weaken the lungs in the long run.</p>.<p>These misconceptions are not only scientifically incorrect but also potentially dangerous. Many asthma patients suffer unnecessarily because they delay or avoid inhaler therapy due to myths and social stigma. Ironically, untreated asthma causes far greater harm to the lungs than inhalers ever do.</p>.<p>Asthma is not simply a breathing problem; it is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways. During flare-ups, the air passages become swollen, narrow, and overly sensitive, leading to wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and breathlessness.</p>.<p>Unlike tablets, inhalers deliver medication directly to the lungs, where treatment is needed most. This targeted delivery allows faster action with much smaller doses and fewer side effects. This is why inhalers are regarded worldwide as the most effective and safest long-term treatment for asthma.</p>.<p><strong>There are two categories of inhalers:</strong></p>.<p>• Reliever inhalers, which provide quick relief during sudden attacks<br>• Preventer inhalers, which control airway inflammation and reduce future flare-ups</p>.<p>The confusion begins with preventer inhalers that contain inhaled corticosteroids.</p>.<p><strong>Steroid myth that refuses to die</strong></p>.<p>The word “steroid” often creates panic among patients and families. Many assume inhaled steroids are similar to high-dose oral steroids or muscle-building substances used illegally in sports.</p>.<p>Inhaled steroids used for asthma are entirely different from the steroids people commonly fear. The dose delivered through inhalers is extremely small and acts mainly inside the lungs, with minimal absorption into the bloodstream.</p>.<p>In fact, inhaled steroids help prevent repeated asthma attacks, emergency hospital visits, and long-term airway damage. International asthma guidelines continue to recommend them as essential therapy for persistent asthma.</p>.<p><strong>Are inhalers addictive?</strong></p>.<p>Perhaps the biggest misconception is that inhalers create dependency. Inhalers are not addictive. Patients continue using them because asthma itself is a chronic condition requiring long-term control much like hypertension or diabetes. If a patient stops inhalers abruptly without medical advice, symptoms may return. That does not mean addiction; it means the underlying disease is uncontrolled. </p>.<p>Depending on severity, some individuals may require inhalers only during allergy seasons, while others may need regular maintenance therapy for years.</p>.<p><strong>Hidden danger of avoiding inhalers</strong></p>.<p>Experts warn that poorly controlled asthma can gradually damage lung function and severely affect quality of life. Children may experience disturbed sleep and reduced school performance, while adults may struggle with work productivity and physical activity.</p>.<p>Repeated asthma attacks can also increase the need for oral steroids and hospital admissions — treatments associated with significantly higher risks and side-effects than inhalers. And yet, many patients still rely on home remedies, steam inhalation, or intermittent medication instead of consistent asthma control.</p>.<p><strong>Why awareness matters</strong></p>.<p>Social stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to asthma care. Many patients hesitate to use inhalers publicly because they associate them with “serious illness” or lifelong weakness. Lack of counselling also contributes to fear. Incorrect inhaler technique often reduces treatment effectiveness, leading patients to wrongly assume that inhalers are ineffective or harmful.</p>.<p>Respiratory experts emphasise that inhalers should not be viewed as a last resort, but as a scientifically proven, lung-protective therapy that enables asthma patients to live healthy and active lives.</p>.<p><em>(The author is consultant interventional pulmonology and sleep medicine at a Hyderabad hospital.) </em></p><p><em>(Mythbuster is a column that picks up a popular wellness belief and examines if it is true, false, or maybe lies somewhere in between.)</em></p>