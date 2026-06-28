Biohack of the Week: Mind your portions

<p>One of the most common-sensical ways to ensure a healthy weight and diet is to practice portion control. It’s a method that helps you eat a meal that has the right balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and nutrients. But what are the ways in which you can maintain portion control?</p>.<p>Take a dinner plate and first ensure that it has one quarter of protein. It could be chicken, tofu, fish, egg, or soya that fills up a quarter of the plate.</p>.<p>Next, fill up two quarters of your plate with fibre; vegetables, and a small amount of fruit. Ensure that the vegetables are non starchy. You can also make a wholesome salad to fill up this space. This leaves you with one quarter. Fill up this quarter with whole grains, be it rice, millets, or roti. Another way to ensure portion control is to add one handful of protein, two handfuls of vegetables and fibre, one handful of carbohydrates, and a thumb size of fats by way of nuts, oil or butter.</p>.<p><strong>Smaller plates</strong></p>.<p>There’s one more way to think of portion control — using smaller plates. A March 2026 piece published in Clinical and Experimental Health Sciences, that surveyed 400 adults, says that “plate size significantly influenced expected satiety perception” for spinach, pilaf, soup, pasta, and bulgur. The study also showed that oval serving plates and shallow soup bowls frequently showed “higher satiety and portion estimations”. Starting a meal with a glass of water also helps portion control. Eating slowly and chewing your food well help in controlling portion sizes. Other methods to ensure mindful eating is to opt for half a serving first, especially when you are dining out. Maintaining a food journal will help you stay mindful. </p>.<p><strong>Order matters</strong></p>.<p>The order in which you eat your meals also matters. Start with fibre, follow it up with protein, then healthy fat, and finally carbohydrates. According to findings in a review article published in Clinical Nutrition Research (January, 2026), the order of eating food can “mitigate acute postprandial glucose responses in healthy individuals”. The review noted that the effects were clearly seen when vegetables, protein-rich food, or fruits were eaten before carbohydrate-rich foods.</p>.<p><em>(Biohack of the Week offers actionable tips to optimise your wellbeing.)</em></p>