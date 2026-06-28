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Homefeaturesspirituality and wellness

Biohack of the Week: Mind your portions

One of the most common-sensical ways to ensure a healthy weight and diet is to practice portion control.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 23:30 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 23:30 IST
lifestyleSpecialsWellness

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