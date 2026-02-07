Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesspirituality and wellness

Cancer awareness: It's not always the genes

The etiology of cancer is multifactorial. Most risk factors of cancer are associated with the lifestyle choices one makes. One of the leading risk factor of cancer continues to be tobacco consumption, either in the form of smoking or other means.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 19:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 19:09 IST
healthCancerSpecialsFeaturesWellness

Follow us on :

Follow Us