Chronically fatigued?

There is no single virus or pathogen definitively linked to the disorder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested that CFS may be the result of multiple underlying conditions. It has been noted that approximately one in 10 people with Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), Ross River virus, or Coxiella burnetii infections will develop a condition that meets the criteria for a CFS diagnosis, with those experiencing severe symptoms of any of these three infections being at a higher risk.