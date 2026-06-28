Diet & diabetes: Cutting through the clutter

<p>These days, strong opinions about food are everywhere. One day, rice is labelled dangerous and the next day, mangoes are declared forbidden. Patients often walk into the clinic understandably confused, asking whether they should follow keto, whether diabetes can truly be reversed, or if they must just give up everything they enjoy eating.</p>.<p>The problem, simply, is that there is far too much advice, and far too little understanding that is grounded in scientific evidence. It helps to step back and examine what the evidence tells us.</p>.<p>What’s the right word?</p>.<p>This is perhaps the most common question I encounter in clinical practice. For years, type 2 diabetes was considered a lifelong condition. That perception is now evolving, but it is important to use the correct terminology. What is often referred to as reversal is, more accurately, remission.</p>.<p>We now know that in some individuals — particularly those who are recently diagnosed and overweight — substantial weight loss can bring blood glucose levels back to near-normal ranges, sometimes without the need for medication. Typically, this requires a weight reduction of around 10 to 15 kilograms.</p>.<p>The underlying mechanism is relatively straightforward — excess fat in the liver and pancreas interferes with insulin function, and when this fat is reduced, insulin sensitivity improves.</p>.<p>However, this is only part of the story. This approach does not work for everyone. It is not easy to achieve or sustain it, and importantly, diabetes often returns if weight is regained. Remission is possible in a subset of patients — but it is neither effortless nor guaranteed to be permanent.</p>.<p>Do diets work in the long term?</p>.<p>Most diets do work — at least in the short term. Whether it involves calorie restriction, structured meal plans, or meal replacements, weight loss can usually be achieved initially. The real challenge, however, lies in maintaining that loss over the long term.</p>.<p><strong>Simple eating habits work</strong></p>.<p>In everyday clinical practice, it becomes evident that a specific type of diet is less important than consistent adherence to it. What tends to work best are simple, sustainable patterns of eating — balanced meals, reasonable portion sizes, and regular physical activity. In contrast, more extreme approaches often appear promising in the beginning but become difficult to sustain over time.</p>.<p>Individuals who adopt a moderate and sensible approach to eating tend to achieve far better long-term outcomes than those who repeatedly try restrictive or aggressive dietary plans.</p>.<p><strong>Keto and intermittent fasting</strong></p>.<p>Keto diets and intermittent fasting have gained popularity in recent years. Keto diets, which are very low in carbohydrates, can lead to rapid weight loss and noticeable improvements in blood glucose levels in the short term. However, over time, this advantage tends to diminish when compared to more conventional approaches.</p>.<p>There are also concerns that cholesterol levels may rise, and the long-term safety of such diets is not yet fully established. Perhaps most importantly, many individuals find these diets difficult to maintain over a longer timeframe.</p>.<p>Intermittent fasting, whether in the form of time-restricted eating or alternate-day fasting, can also result in modest weight loss and improvements in certain metabolic markers.</p>.<p>However, when examined closely, the outcomes are broadly similar to those achieved through standard calorie restriction. The long-term effects remain uncertain, and in people with diabetes, such approaches may require medical supervision.</p>.<p>The key point to understand is that these strategies are tools, not cures. They are effective primarily because they reduce overall calorie intake, and not because they offer any fundamentally superior metabolic advantage.</p>.<p>Much of the confusion arises from the tendency to label foods as simply good or bad which is rarely accurate.</p>.<p><strong>What about everyday foods?</strong></p>.<p>Rice has often been portrayed as a dietary villain. In reality, the issue is not rice itself, but its type and quantity. White rice is more refined and raises blood glucose more rapidly, whereas brown or parboiled rice contains more fibre and has a gentler effect. There is no need to eliminate rice entirely; rather, it should be consumed in appropriate portions and combined with other foods that moderate its impact.</p>.<p><strong>What about mangoes?</strong></p>.<p>Mangoes are another source of frequent concern. Patients often hesitate even to mention them. The reality is that mangoes are not harmful when consumed in moderation. They have a moderate glycemic load and provide valuable nutrients. A single portion within a balanced meal and replacing carbs (e.g. 250 gm of mango replacing two bread slices) is generally acceptable, even for many individuals with diabetes.</p>.<p><strong>Which oil is best?</strong></p>.<p>Saturated fats such as ghee, butter and coconut oil are often over-promoted, but excessive intake can increase cholesterol levels, liver fat and heart attack risk. Healthier options include mustard oil, olive oil and canola oil. The most important principle is moderation — even healthier oils should be used sparingly.</p>.<p><strong>Almonds, walnuts: Good or bad?</strong></p>.<p>Nuts largely justify their positive reputation. Almonds, walnuts and pistachios can enhance satiety, help control post-meal blood glucose levels (when taken before meals) and support cardiovascular health. However, portion size remains critical; a small handful is beneficial, whereas excessive intake adds unnecessary calories.</p>.<p>So, what really works?</p>.<p>A balanced diet based on whole foods, mindful portion control, and regular physical activity continue to form the cornerstone of good health.</p>.<p>There is no single food that will determine your health, and there is no shortcut diet that guarantees sustained success. </p>.<p><em>(Dr Anoop Misra is the author of Smart Calories and Common Sense published by Bloomsbury. He has been on several national advisory panels on diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and nutrition.)</em> </p>