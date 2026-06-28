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Homefeaturesspirituality and wellness

Diet & diabetes: Cutting through the clutter

Do diets work in the long term? Can diabetes be ‘reversed’? Dr Anoop Misra answers frequently asked diet questions and highlights the importance of balanced meals for best outcomes.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 23:33 IST
lifestyleSpecialsWellness

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