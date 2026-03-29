Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesspirituality and wellness

Doomed from the Start: Understanding the science behind doomscrolling

Want to kick the habit of mindless scrolling? The solution lies not in abstinence but in agency, writes Rashikkha Raljyer.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 22:37 IST
healthHealthcareSpecialsWellnessNeurology

Follow us on :

Follow Us