FODMAP diet: All you need to know

<p>Dr Sandhya Singh S</p>.<p class="bodytext">Digestive issues such as gas, bloating, and abdominal discomfort with irregular bowel habits are common concerns, irrespective of age. These symptoms make the gut sensitive and lead to the diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which affects quality of life. Foods that are fermentable and contain oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols go by the acronym FODMAP. These are short chain carbohydrates that are not digested and absorbed in the small intestine, causing gut sensitivity and leading to IBS. Foods that are low FODMAP contribute to managing bowel issues effectively.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">FODMAP: What it stands for</p>.<p class="bodytext">• Fermentable oligosaccharides: found in wheat, onions, garlic, legumes (whole grams); gut bacteria break these down further<br />• Disaccharides: available in milk/milk products<br />• Monosaccharides: found in fruits like apples and mango, which contain excess fructose<br />• Polyols: sugar alcohols such as sorbitol and mannitol in fruits and sweeteners manufactured artificially</p>.<p class="bodytext">When FODMAPs are not absorbed in the small intestine, they pass into the large intestine and get fermented by the gut bacteria, producing gases that lead to bloating and abdominal distension. It also leads to bowel disturbances like diarrhoea and constipation. The low-FODMAP diet is a phase-wise approach to identify triggering factors in foods, including elimination, reintroduction and personalisation. The elimination phase lasts two to six weeks. During this phase, high-FODMAP foods are restricted, which controls symptoms and reduces episodes of discomfort. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The reintroduction phase involves bringing back all these foods one at a time to understand which food triggers symptoms and at what point. The personalisation phase is when problematic foods are limited and the other foods are gradually included and increased over time, after identifying individual triggers. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Tips to manage FODMAP diet</p>.<p class="bodytext">• Start elimination gradually.<br />• Balance macronutrients, carbohydrates, protein and fats. <br />• Maintain adequate hydration.<br />• Maintain a diet journal and record the symptoms, and the list of foods that trigger symptoms.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Keep in mind that restricting and eliminating FODMAP containing foods without prescription might lead to nutritional deficiencies due to the inadequate intake of protein, calcium, vitamins, minerals and fibre.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Every individual’s tolerance level is different. It is important to seek the guidance of healthcare professionals.</p>.<p><span class="bold">High-FODMAP foods:</span> wheat, rye, barley, dairy and dairy products, high fructose containing foods like apples, watermelon, mangoes, fruit juices, sugar, sugar alcohols like sorbitol, xylitol and mannitol in artificial sweeteners<br /><span class="bold">Low-FODMAP foods:</span> rice, oats, bananas, carrots and green leafy vegetables</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(The author is HOD and chief clinical dietitian at a Bengaluru hospital.)</span></p>