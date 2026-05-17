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Is there protein on your plate?

Everyone’s thinking about protein and how to include it in their meals. But how should you go about adding protein without exactly overhauling your life? Amita Gadre gives you simple and actionable tips to make everyday Indian meals protein-forward.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 20:15 IST
healthHealthcareSpecialsWellness

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