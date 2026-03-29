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Leftover rice: Is it good for you or bad?

There are many homes where leftover rice is binned because of a long-held belief that it’s not good for reusing.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 22:47 IST
healthHealthcareSpecialsWellness

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