Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesspirituality and wellness

Liver health: Why lifestyle matters

What is little known is that the liver equally plays Hercules in bearing the brunt of metabolic syndrome. In so far as the liver is concerned, end-organ damage manifests as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 00:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 00:31 IST
SpecialsFeaturesWellness

Follow us on :

Follow Us