The relation between consumption of antibiotics & its side effects on the liver

Amoxicillin-clavulanate (like Augmentin) is a common antibiotic that causes antibiotic-associated liver injury when used excessively, presenting as a cholestatic pattern of hepatitis. Isoniazid (used for tuberculosis) is another drug in India that poses a significant problem in the form of direct hepatotoxicity, particularly in the elderly when combined with other anti-TB medicines like rifampicin. Macrolides, like azithromycin and erythromycin, used for common respiratory infections, also cause cholestatic or hepatocellular liver injury. Drugs like fluoroquinolones can cause severe hepatotoxicity whereas tetracycline causes liver injury — however, their occurrence is quite rare. Contrary to common belief, paracetamol does not cause liver toxicity when used in recommended or less-than-recommended doses but can cause liver injury in overdose — this is a common cause of acute liver failure in the West. In India, paracetamol-induced liver injury is less frequent. A common cause of chemical-induced liver injury and acute liver failure in southern India is the rodenticide (zinc phosphide), although it is used as a pesticide and not as a drug. Off-the-counter preparations, herbal and other “natural medicines” also cause severe liver injury. These drugs haven’t been subjected to the scientific assessment of their efficacy, dosage estimations, and side-effect profile and haven’t been through randomised trials in humans to establish their place in the therapy of illnesses.