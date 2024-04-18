The art of storytelling in stone

The fire of Dasharatha’s yagna and the ocean in the Ramayana are represented beautifully in these soapstone sculptures too. The scenes from the war, both from the Ramayana and Mahabharata are vivid, with the different types of rathas, weapons and the symbolic representation of the chakravyuha (a military formation). Bheeshma’s shara shayya (the bed of arrows) has been carved, showing the precarious way in which the body of Bheeshma was supported by arrows, surrounded by the conditions of the battlefield.