The dying art of Kashmiri stone carving

The carvers were earlier in demand to make chiselled stone for plinths, veneers, and walls of local houses, but business has declined because of the preference for different kinds of ceramic tiles, granite, and marble stone. Some carvers make Arabic calligraphy on marble and granite stones, and that is getting them some buyers. “We have added calligraphy on marble and granite for which we have hired a specialised artist. We also made inauguration granite stones for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Kulgam and Anantnag,” says a workshop owner.