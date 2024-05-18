The Zim reader

The first person she met on the road was her neighbour Ponnappa uncle, a man in his sixties. He was going for his morning walk. She studied the Zim over his head. Inside the cloud-shaped halo was a huge coconut. Now came the tricky part. It was to analyse the Zim. Would Ponnappa uncle drink coconut water? It was hot in Bengaluru and chances of the old man drinking tender coconut water was high.