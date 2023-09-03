There ain’t no silver bullet

Other scientists set out to evaluate the protective effects of individual antioxidants on disease outcomes through randomised controlled clinical trials that are less susceptible to methodological bias than cohort studies. In most cases, the antioxidant supplements conferred no benefit. In some cases, they actually caused harm. So, does this debunk the protective value of antioxidant vitamins? There can be several explanations for these contradictions. The observational cohort studies may indeed have been biased. The doses administered may have been inappropriate. The pills taken at one meal may not have retained the blood levels to counter the oxidative stress related to other meals. The synthetic chemicals in the pills may have been different isomers of natural vitamins, with less effect.