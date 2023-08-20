Tracking the farmers of the forest

Come summer, mated hornbill pairs get busy scouting for tree cavities to nest in. Once they home in on a nesting spot, the female enters the cavity and seals it with mud pellets reinforced with her own poop. She leaves a longish slit for the male to pass meals, an avian version of ‘Breakfast in Bed’ extending to include all meals. The female then sheds her flight feathers in preparation for a confinement of nearly three months or more and lays eggs. Her devoted mate keeps up a steady supply of gourmet meals of berries, figs, insects, lizards and small mammals, to keep her fed and nourished. He also plies hygiene supplies, in this case, bark pieces, to sop up moisture inside the nest.