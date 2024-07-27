War heroes we must not forget

Off the field

These men had so much character. Capt Saurabh Kalia, 22, and Capt Amit Bhardwaj, 27, were the first two infantry officers to meet their end on the battlefield. They were brothers in arms in 4 Jat. This was the first infantry regiment to be trusted with the job of patrolling the Line of Control to assess infiltration.

Capt Kalia, along with five jawans, was captured by Pakistani troops following a gunfight. They were held as prisoners of war and tortured to death. They suffered cigarette burns, broken teeth, pierced eardrums, chipped noses, and mutilated private parts. To this day, the Kalia family, based in Himachal Pradesh, has been urging the Indian government to intervene. Their abuse is a violation of the Geneva Convention, which lays down guidelines for the treatment of prisoners of war. Capt Kalia had joined the army a few months ago.

Capt Bhardwaj from Rajasthan was met with a shower of bullets when he went looking for his junior, Capt Kalia. On June 5, his sister Sunita Dhonkaria received a dated letter from the Indian army, stating that Capt Bhardwaj had gone missing in action. She kept the information from her family but 10 days later, the grim news was out on television news channels.

Both were first-generation army officers. An article titled ‘Kargil’s first hero’ paints an intimate portrait of Capt Kalia. His parents called him Naughty, after a nurse at the time of his birth remarked he was a naughty baby. He wanted to be a doctor but he and his school friends filled the Combined Defence Services form for a lark. It was a fun excuse to travel to Chandigarh to write the exam. He passed.

Capt Bhardwaj loved plays, quiz, table tennis and swimming. He was a fan of the gangster movie ‘The Godfather’. He wanted to do something great for the world, he wrote in his journal many times.

Maj Acharya penned sweet letters to his wife who was pregnant when he went to war. He would ask her to eat healthy, go for check-ups, read the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ to their unborn child, and avoid horror serials. He ate well but missed her food. He wished to take her around the barren but beautiful Kargil. He would also check on Kaajal, their dog.

The most viral last letter came from 22-year-old Capt Vijyant, who was from the same regiment as Maj Acharya. He was born into a military family from Punjab. As a child, he would put on his father’s army uniform and cap and walk around with a cane. He wore his patriotism on his sleeve. He wrote to his family, ‘By the time you receive this letter... I will be enjoying the hospitality of Apsaras (angels)’. ‘If you can, please come and see where the Indian Army fought for your tomorrow’, ‘Meet ***** (I loved her)’ and ‘Keep on giving Rs 50 to Ruksana per month’, he continued and signed off with ‘Live life King size’. Ruksana was a six-year-old girl from Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara. He had helped her regain her speech. She had lost her voice after she saw terrorists killing her father.

Capt Kengurüse also left behind instructions for his family. He had 12 siblings. He wanted them to stay together. He asked them to visit church frequently. ‘You must meet my girlfriend. I loved her’, he added. He was a teacher before he donned the olive green uniform. He was the first gazetted officer in the town of Jalukie, and he was proud of that. When he returned home on holidays, he would step out in his uniform and ask people to salute him and prefix his name with his rank. He is a local hero — ask for his address in Kohima where his family now lives and they will tell you. His siblings are into business, politics, education and music. But they say nothing they do will ever match up to his greatness. The lobby at their home is adorned with Capt Kengurüse’s medals and pictures of his grave.