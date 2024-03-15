Why is south Indian coffee so special?

They now get their coffee roasted at Sri Vasanth Coffee Works on Sajjan Rao Circle and grind it at their eatery. Their thick brews are extracted from a mix of Arabica, robusta and five per cent chicory. “Chicory also lends the decoction a bit of thickness,” Adiga explains. The secret to the perfect cup also lies in the temperature. “It has to be piping hot, else it’s not filter coffee,” he says.