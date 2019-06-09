Finally, HDK to expand Cabinet on June 12

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will expand his Cabinet on June 12, ending weeks of speculation and thus moving toward safeguarding the year-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government he heads.

Governor Vajubhai R Vala has fixed 11.30 am on June 12 for administering the oath of office for the new ministers, the Chief Minister's Office announced on Twitter.

There are three positions vacant in the 34-member Cabinet — one under the Congress' quota and two of the JD(S). A Cabinet expansion was on the cards ever since the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls winning 25 out of 28 seats in the state.

Two independent legislators — R Shankar (Ranebennur) and H Nagesh (Mulbagal) — are said to be under consideration for induction into the Cabinet. About an hour before the Cabinet expansion was announced, Shankar rushed to meet Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao, which gave some credence to speculation that he could be re-inducted.

By inducting the independents, Kumaraswamy can be sure they will not sway towards the BJP. Shankar and Nagesh had withdrawn their support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition earlier this year.

The coalition partners are said to be discussing the possibility of inducting disgruntled senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy or JD(S) MLC B M Farooq to the third vacant berth. Reddy had recently hit out at the Congress’ leadership for "neglecting" seniors. He had even warned that seniors may find it difficult to remain in the party if the neglect continued.

The decision to expand the Cabinet came amid a sense of indecision on whether or not it should be done at all. Growing discontentment came as an obstacle to Kumaraswamy’s plan who was said to be keen on inducting the independents.

A spate of outbursts coming from senior Congress leaders had left Kumaraswamy and the Congress in a fix, as some felt that expanding the Cabinet amid the implosion could aggravate the situation.

The Congress has a long list of legislators who want to become ministers. One of them is Hirekerur legislator B C Patil, who expressed his anguish soon after the Cabinet expansion was announced, amid reports that he may not be inducted.

"I was assured by Siddaramaiah and others that I will be made minister after the Lok Sabha polls. I have decided I don’t want it now. I have been insulted. My community has been insulted," Patil told TV news channels.

"There are some 8-10 people in the Congress who are permanent ministers. Shouldn’t everyone get a chance?" he asked.