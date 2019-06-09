For your next read...

Empire of sand

Tasha Suri

Hachette, 2019, pp 432, Rs 399

Born to parents who come from two classes of

contrast ­— the rulers and the outcasts or nomads — Mehr is caught between cultures. Caught one

night for performing ‘forbidden’ rites, she is

brought to the court’s mystics, who try to force her into arranged marraige...

Everything is fucked

Mark Manson

Harper Collins, 2019, pp 273, Rs 499

Called the ‘book of hope’, the author turns his

gaze to the endless calamities taking place in

the world around us. Drawing from the pool of

psychological research on these topics, as well

as the timeless wisdom of philosophers, he dissects religion and politics.

Summoner: The Outcast

Taran Matharu

Hachette, 2019, pp 407, Rs 399

In the fourth book of the Summoner series, Arcturus is just an orphaned stable boy when he accidentally summons a demon. As Hominum’s first common summoner, he becomes the key to a secret that the powerful nobility would do anything to keep hidden.

Please Think

Narendra Dabholkar, translated by Jai Vipar

Westland, 2019, pp 143, Rs 299

How does one cultivate a scientific temper?

The author was a gaint of the rationalist and

the anti-superstition movement in India. He

wrote in Marathi about fighting blind faith. This work uses stories from the movement to shed light on the need to fight religious superstitions now.

Destiny’s Flowers

Kajoli Khanna

Roli Books, 2019, pp 280, Rs 350

In this criss-cross of a story, the lives of an art

restorer, a Buddhist nun and an unsung hero

of a slum take us on a mystery, unravelling a

journey through monasteries, slums and fairy-tale fort, and even through a class clash in a Bengal household.

The Secret Life of Organizations

Shalini Lal & Pradnya Parasher

Hachette, 2019, pp 216, Rs 299

The two HR professionals hope to convey what

universities don’t teach — the key unwritten rule of career success: how doing well in your workplace

is as much about knowing how your organisation functions as it is about understanding your job and yourself.

The Billionaire’s Funeral

Elijah Brahms

Harper Collins, 2019, pp 258, Rs 299

Someone’s out there to get billionaire investor Chad Cohen. He is at a London restaurant when all his credit cards are declined. Before he can make sense of any of it, he receives a disturbing message — he’s being accused of travelling on a stolen passport!

Alpha Girls

Julian Guthrie

Hachette, 2019, pp 289, Rs 599

This is an unforgettable story of four women who, through grit and ingenuity, became stars in the

cutthroat, high-stakes, male dominated world of

venture capital in Silicon Valley, and helped build some of the foremost companies of our time.