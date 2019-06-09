Frogs wedded to appease rain god in Udupi

Unlike conventional marriage ceremonies aiming at conjugal bliss, the marriage between ‘Varun’ from Kalsanka in Udupi and ‘Varsha’ from Kolalagiri in Kilinje was solemnised for a much bigger cause of appeasing the rain god.

Praying for rains, the frogs were declared as husband and wife in ‘Simhalagna’, an auspicious hour, at the unique marriage ceremony organised by Udupi Jilla Nagarika Samithi and Pancharathna Seva Trust at Kidiyoor Hotel on Saturday.

Trust General Secretary Nityananad Olakadu, who solemnised the marriage, said ‘Mandooka Kalyanotsava’ ritual was conducted to please the rain god.

The district had not received rains and had been experiencing severe water scarcity. The organisers as a precautionary step in order to prevent same sex marriage and invoke the wrath of gods, had taken four frogs to the department of Zoology in Manipal.

After the zoologist had identified the male and female frogs, two frogs were singled out and taken out in a procession in tricycle to Kidiyooru Hotel for the marriage ceremony.

The procession begun from Maruthi Veethika and passed through Mitra Hospital and Old Diana Circle. A volunteer Amitha Girish offered ‘Arathi’ to the frogs and tied ‘Karimani’ and toe ring on the hapless female frog. The female frog was also decked from head to toe. Marriage invitation cards were also printed on the occasion and guests were encouraged to offer prayers to the rain god as an ideal gift to the newlyweds.

After the marriage, the frogs got their freedom and were released at Mannapalla in Manipal. The marriage of frogs was followed by a feast. Hundreds of people, including members of women Bhajan troupes, had gathered at the venue. Olakadu said that the ritual of marrying frogs to invite rains was being carried out since ages and it is not unusual. It is a strong belief that there will be rains after the marriage of frogs, he stressed.