12 video games coming this fall

The video game industry will generate headlines galore next year if Grand Theft Auto VI is released as planned, but there is enough to keep fans busy as 2024 winds down.

Venerated franchises are granting fan wishes — Assassin’s Creed is heading to Japan, and The Legend of Zelda is focusing on the series’ namesake — and several notable developers are debuting projects. It will be tough, though, for these upcoming titles to compete with Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Hades II, Animal Well and others for game of the year recognition. (Some games will be available before their official launch dates because of early-access programs.)