Goa airport closed after MiG-29K tank lands on runway

In a freak accident, a detachable fuel tank outfitted to a MiG-29K jettisoned from the fighter jet and landed on the runway of Goa's Dabolim International Airport, resulting in the suspension of take off and landing operations by two hours on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm on Saturday, just as the MiG-29K aircraft were winding up their daily sorties at the INS Hansa naval base in South Goa, from which the Goa airport operates from.

"At the fag end of the sortie, the external fuel tank of a Mig-29K was jettisoned from the aircraft's frame and accidentally landed on the runway. Because of the fuel spillage and minor damage caused to the runway, we have suspended operations temporarily for two hours," Goa airport sources told Deccan Herald. Naval personnel are in the process of repairing the damage to the runway, as well as clearing off the fuel, which had spilled from the fuel tank on to the runway.

MiG-29Ks operate from South Goa's INS Hansa base and all civilian activities are halted at the airport for military activities, every day for several hours.

The Airport Authority of India Director for the Goa airport also tweeted saying flight operations had been closed at the airport for two hours.

"Due to jettisoned fuel tank on the runway during MIG sortie the operations are closed for two hours at Goa airport. Pl bear with us," the tweet said.

The external fuel tank is attached to fighter plane helps the aircraft to cover longer distances, than on internal fuel tanks alone.