Govt school’s walls coloured after whitewash setback

A government school in Victoria Layout, Yalagonda Palya, in the news recently for turning pale with an abrupt whitewash, has gained back its beauty.

Volunteers who transformed the school with their wonderful art works in January saw the Election Commission whitewashing the walls on account of the model code of conduct, though the paintings did not have any political significance.

The same group of volunteers turned up at the school on June 5 and painted it back to its vibrancy. Marking World Environment Day, the volunteers also planted saplings at the school premises along with the city police commissioner. The saplings planted were named after Kannada poets.

Local residents and school students also joined hands with the volunteers from the Shilpa Foundation and Fedilitus Art Gallery, who beautified the school as part of their CSR initiative.

“We painted the walls with new art works. Now, it sports flowers, pencil, plants and butterflies, among other things,” Achyuth Gowda, founder, Fedilitus Corp, told DH.

He said the volunteers think it their duty to beautify the school once again. “This was like a welcome event for the students who are starting a new academic year,” Gowda said.

The company spent Rs 20,000 on the initiative.

On whether the volunteers had asked the EC the reason behind whitewashing the school, Gowda said: “Let’s not blame anyone here. The officials have only done their duty. We waited for the school to reopen and now we found the right time to (re-beautify) it.”