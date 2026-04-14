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1.3 billion people had liver disease globally in 2023: Lancet study

Researchers forming the GBD 2023 MASLD Collaborators also found that regions such as North Africa and the Middle East had disproportionately higher rates of MASLD than other regions.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 02:19 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 02:19 IST
World newshealthHealthcareliver

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