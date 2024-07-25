16 times economic gain from HPV shots, says WHO report

Also no special allocation has been made for such a scheme in the Union Health Ministry’s budget even though the allocation for the National Health Mission has been enhanced by Rs 4,000 crore.

According to the cost-benefit modelling in the WHO story, the government will have to spend nearly $ 1.1 billion, but the economic benefits will be 16.7 times.

Last week another WHO report flagged India and China among 52 nations where HPV shots were not introduced despite many women suffering from cervical cancer

About 5 per cent of Indian women in the general population are estimated to harbour cervical HPV-16/18 infection at a given time and over 83 per cent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPVs 16 or 18, says the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

For a long time, there were only two HPV vaccines available in India, manufactured by two global pharmaceutical majors. Since both were expensive, the vaccine uptake was low as it was only used in private practice. A third made-in-India shot is now available.

In 2022, the Union Health Ministry took preparatory steps to launch the vaccine in a graded manner to cover all the states in three phases.

It wrote to the states to increase awareness about the vaccine and create the administrative structures required to carry out the vaccination. The final decision to start the vaccination, however, was not taken.