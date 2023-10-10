80 per cent Indians with mental health issues don't seek treatment, say doctors

'We frequently see reports of suicides from Kota, a coaching hub for competitive exams, IITs, IIMs and medical institutes,' she said, adding, 'We need to have in place a comprehensive programme which focuses on creating awareness about mental health problems and ailments and how to prevent them.'

Mental health cannot be separated from physical health and cannot be dealt with in silos. Both are interconnected, Dr Kumar said and emphasised the need for developing a programme for raising awareness about the mind and body at school and college levels that can lead to early detection of mental health issues.