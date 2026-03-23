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A persistent cough that eats away a poor man’s wage: Tuberculosis as a poverty sickness

The stigma associated with the disease can isolate the person or family affected, with them getting little to no community support from neighbours and extended family.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 11:23 IST
Tuberculosistuberculosis control in Indiatest for TuberculosisMycobacterium tuberculosisWorld Tuberculosis Day

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