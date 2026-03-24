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Aardvark pauses two obesity drug trials as it reviews side effects; check details

Aardvark said it ​expects to provide further updates ​on the drugs in ​the second quarter of 2026.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 03:58 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 03:58 IST

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