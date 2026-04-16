Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Afraid of toilet seats in public restrooms? Scientists find more scarier culprits

Scientists are finding door knobs, hand dryers, and flush buttons to be more contagious than just the sitting surfaces.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 09:19 IST
public toiletsgastrointestinal (GI) tractUTIGastroesophageal reflux diseasetoiletHygienehealth and hygiene kitslack of hygienetoilet facilities

Follow us on :

Follow Us