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After Hantavirus, Ebola outbreak makes WHO concerned as spread remains uncertain

The global health watchdog has flagged Ebola breakout in parts of Africa as a public health emergency of international concern.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:00 IST
Democratic Republic of CongopandemicWHOAfricaEbolaEbola virusCongoEmergencyGlobal Healthglobalpandemic anxietyhantavirus

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