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AI chatbots might go lengths to flatter its users — can it be troublesome?

A 21-year old Jaswant Singh Chail thought he was a trained assassin and wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor castle - AI convinced him he could.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 12:13 IST
SuicideAIChatGPTChatbotmental healthmental health issuesGeminiartificialintelligencestudymental disorderPsychiatric symptomssuicides from mental health disordersClaude AI

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