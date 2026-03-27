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AI chatbots mimic human empathy, don't make reliable therapists

The learnt empathy is based on algorithms and not genuine understanding, the study has found out.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:36 IST
Artificial IntelligenceAI Chatbotartificial intelligence and machine learningCognitive behavioural therapyempathy

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