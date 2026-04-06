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AI-generated X-rays are too real to be caught by whitecoats, study finds

The AI-models generating the deepfake X-rays can also take time to detect the false scan, however, some experts have discovered a few patterns associated with these fabricated images.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 14:15 IST
Artificial IntelligenceChatGPTDeepfakesTrendingartificial intelligence and machine learningMedical

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