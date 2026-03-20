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Algorithm-based social media platforms are affecting happiness among young people: Report

India ranks 116th on the index published on Marchn 19, with Finland being the ‘happiest’ country on the chart.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:04 IST
Happiness Indexmental healthmental health of childreneffects of social media

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