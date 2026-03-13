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Antibiotic misuse in India: Why experts warn against popping pills for minor illness

Antibiotics don’t work on diseases caused by viruses and are ineffective in treating colds or coughs.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 14:44 IST
antibioticsantibiotic resistanceover-the-counter antibiotics

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