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Are iPhones playing 'condoms' in US bedrooms? Study suspects their role in dropping fertility rates

iPhone usage has been associated with less in-person interactions with other people, particularly partners, the research paper suggested
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:00 IST
United StatesUnited States of AmericasmartphonesiPhonesfertility ratesuseIncreased demandincreased

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