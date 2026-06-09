Are iPhones playing 'condoms' in US bedrooms? Study suspects their role in dropping fertility rates

<p>A group of researchers became curious about the falling birth rates in the United States since 2007 which never recovered even after major social and economic forces ceased to be in effect. Some of them began to think that iPhones had something to do with it.</p><p>As per official<a href="https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w35310/w35310.pdf"> records</a>, the general fertility rate (GFR) has declined by 22 percent since 2007, a sharp decline which has continued for over two decades.</p><p>When the <a href="https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w35310/w35310.pdf">researchers </a>Caitlin K. Myers and Ezekiel Hooper sat down to make sense of the trend, they suspected the <em>Great Recession</em> of 2008 to be the major culprit, a period marked by unemployment, credit crunch and delayed major milestones like marriage.</p><p>However, the researchers were taken by surprise when the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/karnatakas-fertility-rate-falls-21-in-decade-steeper-in-villages-4032077"> fertility rates</a> didn’t bounce back even after the recession subsided and the economic recovery post 2009.</p><p>They looked into many other possible obstructions like an extended aftermath of an economic shock, growing house costs, expensive childcare and even the pandemic but none could fully explain the demographic mystery which had a consistent falling trajectory.</p><p>As per the researchers, for an identified major cause — a factor should be ‘big’, ‘dated’ and ‘broadly distributed’ and none of the conventional options fitted the cap.</p><p>An unusual parallel event caught their attention — iPhone got launched in June 2007.</p>.Karnataka's fertility rate falls 21% in decade; steeper in villages.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>The<a href="https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w35310/w35310.pdf"> findings</a> published in the <em>National Bureau of Economic Research</em> (NBER) identified iPhone distribution to have been a contributor in the dropping fertility rates in the country.</p><p>However, they realised a mere coincidence between the parallel events can’t establish a causative effect between the two.</p><p>They needed empirical data to prove if one affected the other.</p><p>They found that from June 2007 to 2011, the cellular network <em>AT&T </em>held the monopoly of distributing iPhones and other network providers like Verizon and Sprint remained out of the frame.</p><p>The scientists saw this ‘monopoly carrier’ as an effective measurement tool and used it to assess <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-52-to-19-indias-fertility-rate-sees-historic-decline-why-its-a-big-deal-4031676">fertility rate </a>differences in places which had this connection and places which relied on other networks that weren’t distributing iPhones.</p><p>Finding a measurable difference in fertility rates between the places with AT&T and those without it, they safely suggested that fertility drop were higher in the former regions. This brings the iPhone into a reasonable spotlight.</p><p>As per reports, iPhone distribution and usage correlated with fertility rate drops by 4.5 per cent to 8 per cent at ages 15 to 19 and by 3.2 per cent to 6.6 per cent at ages 20 to 24. </p><p>The dropping fertility was more prevalent in teenagers and younger adults than older women.</p><p><strong>Smartphones and fertility</strong></p><p>While the distribution of the iPhone hasn’t directly affected the fertility rate which is falling almost everywhere due to an altered lifestyle, its release initiated the ‘smartphone era’ and alienation from human connections, the study suggested.</p><p>As per the research paper, iPhone usage has been associated with less in-person interactions with other people, particularly partners, increased access to knowledge about contraception and easy access to pornography, substituting it for partnered sex.</p><p>The study carefully demarcated the iPhone not as the ‘sole’ cause of decreased fertility rates but indirectly an initiator of a ‘technology shock’ which have significantly changed trends in bedrooms worldwide. </p>