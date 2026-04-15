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Are we overusing the label narcissist?

Most people will show narcissistic traits once or more in a lifetime but not all have a narcissism disorder, experts have said.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 13:58 IST
mental healthBorderline Personality DisorderCognitive behavioural therapymental illnesspersonality disorderbehavioural issuescognitive behavioural interventions

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