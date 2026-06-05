Are wearable health trackers making you anxious about your body vitals?

<p>Tracking one’s sleep, counting steps and heart rate on a wearable health tracker can be insightful but when one starts to get obsessed over numbers —it can do more harm than good.</p><p>Wearable health tracking devices are electronic gadgets one can use to read vital signs from the body.</p><p>As per multiple <a href="https://scoop.market.us/smartwatch-statistics/">analytical agencies in technology</a>, health and fitness tracking is one of the most sought out features in a smartwatch.</p><p>With a vast global population using smartwatches as a daily wearable to track clinical parameters, it is good to ask if this information is good for all.</p><p>As per a report by <em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-64901114">BBC</a>, </em>a man in Bedfordshire was alerted by his Apple device that he was under atrial fibrillation, a condition causing irregular heart rhythm. </p><p>In such cases, these wearables can alert the person to take timely intervention but at other times, it can add to the confusion.</p><p>Understanding the difference between wellness data and medical data and also knowing the limitations posed by these wearables in collecting this information can get difficult for people who lack medical training, warned a study published in the <em><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10341580/">National Library of Medicine</a>.</em></p><p>For instance, many streamline wearable health products have a feature to track atrial fibrillation but doctors say it is not the only condition associated with a fluttering heartbeat.</p><p>Also, for a fluctuating parameter like heart rate, the change in readings can create panic among those who are hypervigilant. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10482056/">study</a>, during the coronavirus pandemic, for some people keeping an oximeter at home gave them peace of mind and more clinical control, others felt it made them anxious as they engaged in over checking oxygen saturation levels, a critical vital of deteriorating health and mortality.</p>.‘Feeling hungry, dear customer?’, ‘your ride is on the way’, ‘please rate us’ — notifications can make people sick.<p><strong>A negative loop</strong></p><p>People with health anxiety tend to overanalyse their bodily signals — having an intense preoccupation with thoughts about developing a serious disease. Hence, every unexpected sign adds to the existing fear.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://theconversation.com/why-your-wearable-health-tracker-can-make-you-feel-anxious-283637">The Conversation</a>, </em>the human brain functions on a ‘prediction’ principle. It tries to match the sensory input with a predicted reality. Whenever there is a contradiction between the two, it causes the body to become alert and engage in reasoning.</p><p>For instance, while going about a usual day, one’s brain expects to receive a normal blood pressure reading.</p><p>If out of nowhere, the blood pressure reading comes out to be abnormal at a clinic, high or low, it sends one into a spiral of thoughts to decipher the cause. Imagine if the same keeps happening after every few minutes, experts say it can make a person stuck into a dangerous loop of stimulation, hypervigilance and survival response.</p><p>As per medical experts, human bodies are noisy machines. While some unusual sounds need to be addressed, not every sound needs attention.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, a consultant psychiatrist at Aster Hospital (Whitefield) said: “Once I had a patient who told me how his gadget was telling how he was not having a REM (deep sleep). When I asked him to put away the wearable and then assess the quality of sleep, he couldn’t answer. The problem is simple — these wearables can give you a lot of information but one may not have the resources to interpret that data. It can also make you lose trust in your own body and self perception.”</p><p>The psychiatrist also informed about the danger of overinterpreting normal body signals because the brain gets fixated on getting a determined parameter.</p><p>“It is absolutely normal for the heart rate to go high while one is exercising or walking. Not every change needs interpretation but wearing a health tracker can make a person feel monitored for even the slightest of changes. This can be overwhelming for those who struggle with health anxiety,” said Dr Gupta.</p><p>People with health anxiety have a tendency to get themselves overchecked at clinics, do doctor shopping to ease intrusive thoughts. One can find them getting unnecessary medical tests or actively seeking for a diagnosis when there is none. These wearables and their fluctuating readings can make this worse.</p><p><strong>Complicated relationship with health trackers</strong></p><p>While for those using these wearables to quantify their progress in fitness can be helpful and even motivate them on some occasions, those with health anxiety can develop a complicated relationship with these wearables.</p><p>As per experts, people who have obsessive thoughts around illness can start using these devices for seeking reassurance but eventually get locked up in a negative cycle.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr Munia Bhattacharya, a consultant psychologist at Marengo Asia Hospitals (Gurugram) said: “I have worked with clients who check their pulse repeatedly throughout the day, monitor their sleep several times a night, or become distressed over minor fluctuations which are, in fact, perfectly normal physiological variations. What begins as a health tool slowly turns into a source of reassurance-seeking. Unfortunately, reassurance offers only temporary relief. The mind soon returns with another question, another fear, and another need to check.”</p><p>As per medical experts, the use of these wearables should be limited to wellness trackers and not diagnostic tools.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr. Seema Dhir, a consultant in Internal Medicine at Artemis Hospitals said: “There is a vast difference between tracking wellness and tracking clinical parameters. When you switch up a diet, plan to walk an extra mile and get a reading that supports those efforts and pump you up to do better, then you are using the wearables appropriately. However, they must not become equivalent to the beeping monitors you see at the bedside of a critical care unit. Would you want it to be like that?”</p><p>As per some experts, for some people healing starts to happen when they actually stop looking for signs to see if something is wrong with their bodies. </p>