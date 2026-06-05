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Are wearable health trackers making you anxious about your body vitals?

With a vast global population using smartwatches as a daily wearable to track clinical parameters, it is good to ask if this information is good for all.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:48 IST
healthSmart Wearablesblood pressurefitnessHealth and fitnessBodySmartwatchwearable healthcareWeightmaximum heartbeatclinical symptoms

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