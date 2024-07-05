Arsenic, lead, other toxic metals 'common' in tampons, poses health risks

After examining 30 tampons from 14 brands, researchers at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health have detected toxic materials like lead, arsenic, and cadmium in both organic and nonorganic tampons.

The researchers said that they have found 16 metals in tampons that could put women at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, infertility, and even dementia.

Though the co- author Kathrin Schilling states that toxic metals are 'ubiquitous' and one might be exposed to low levels of such materials at any point of time. The lead author—Jenni A Shearston—states that due to the sensitivity of the vagina, the widespread use of tampons does have the potential to cause a health concern.