Avascular necrosis rising among those who had steroid treatments Covid: HOSMAT study

While steroids were used as a lifesaving measure during the first and second waves of Covid, many are now suffering from hip pain during to avascular necrosis (AVN) of femur bone, a study from HOSMAT hospital shows.
AVN is a condition where blood flow to the joint reduces, resulting in the death of bone tissue. At advanced stages, the patient would have to undergo hip replacement surgery.
The study was conducted among 60 AVN patients who are treated at the hospital, mostly in the age group of 20-40 years. "We used to get 1-2 AVN patients per month pre-Covid. Now it has risen to 1-2 cases per week," says Dr Ajith Kumar, head of the medical imaging department at the hospital.
While all 60 patients had previously had Covid infection, around half of them had taken steroid treatment while the other half had not. The results showed that AVN was more severe in those who had taken high doses of intravenous steroid treatment during Covid.
"AVN is manifesting about eight months after Covid treatment, and sometimes even after 1-2 years. It's known that high doses of steroids is linked with AVN use," says Dr Thomas Chandy, CMD at HOSMAT.
Dr Kumar says, "We estimate that even among Covid patients who had not taken steroid treatment, 25-30% develop AVN. Covid infection alone could be linked with AVN because the disease is not common among young people otherwise. More studies are needed on this."
He says that people with hip pain should seek help early as AVN can be managed conservatively in the early stages.