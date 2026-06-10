AYUSH warns Liver Doc against calling homeopaths 'quacks'; hepatologist firm on homeopathy being 'dangerous placebo'

In a circular released on June 8, the Board of Ethics and Registration for Homoeopathy (BERH) under the National Commission for Homoeopathy, a statutory body under the Ministry of AYUSH, has warned The Liver Doc against calling homeopaths "quacks". The circular insists that calling a registered homeopathic practitioner a "quack" is "misleading, defamatory, and detrimental to their professional reputation".