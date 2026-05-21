Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Ban on cosmetic injections may change things for easy-to-buy weight loss jabs

Cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on the human body, said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 09:25 IST
healthdrug regulatorCosmeticsOzempicWegovycosmetic surgeryweight lossDrugs and Cosmetics Actweight loss journey.

Follow us on :

Follow Us