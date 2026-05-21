Ban on cosmetic injections may change things for easy-to-buy weight loss jabs

<p>Injectable beautifying products do not qualify for cosmetics — the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/injectable-cosmetic-products-not-permitted-under-law-says-drug-regulator-cdsco-4010860#google_vignette">Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation </a>made a strict observation and restricted its use by consumers, professionals and aesthetic clinics.</p><p>In its definition of a cosmetic, it labelled it as a product that can only be used for external application and not meant to go inside the body.</p><p>“Cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on the human body,” said the Drug Regulator. </p><p>As per the <em><a href="https://www.cdsco.gov.in/opencms/resources/UploadCDSCOWeb/2018/UploadPublic_NoticesFiles/Public%20Notice%20dated%2018.05.2026.pdf">Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940</a>, </em>cosmetics are used for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance of the body and the injectable preparations do not fall under this category.</p><p>The drug watchdog also warned against the use of prohibited ingredients as published by the <em>Bureau of Indian Standards.</em> </p><p>For instance,<a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK539693/"> Hydroquinone</a>, a skin lightning agent used for pigmentation and dark skin spot treatment is restricted in the country. These melanin blockers have been associated with cellular toxicity.</p><p>The regulator also made a strict objection to incorrect labelling of products which can mislead the people into using certain products which are either inhibited or solely meant for clinical purposes.</p>.Injectable cosmetic products not permitted under law, says drug regulator CDSCO.<p>This directive becomes relevant in the backdrop of GLP-1 drugs or weight loss jabs which are being used for cosmetic purposes, people obtaining them from unregulated sources. </p><p>After the patent for semaglutide, a key ingredient of weight loss brands like Ozempic and Wegovy, expired, it has surged the entry of generics into the drug market, making them easily accessible to people and more easy on the pocket.</p><p>While semaglutide has some oral forms, Ozempic is primarily a weekly injection.</p><p>These GLP-1 antagonists imitate natural incretin hormones secreted by the body which then allows the food to stay in the gastrointestinal tract for longer periods, reducing appetite and increasing the effectiveness of insulin. This becomes helpful in people who are resistant to the action of insulin or have diabetes. The byproduct of these medicines is weight reduction.</p><p>Many doctors are telling stories of patients who are being encouraged to use these weight loss jabs by gym trainers, beauty clinics and others who are not authorised to prescribe them.</p><p>An article in<a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5yplj4j0l5o"> </a><em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5yplj4j0l5o">BBC</a> </em>highlited an interaction between a physician and a father who approached him to put his daughter on weight loss drugs so she could lose weight before her wedding.</p><p>These drugs are primarily targeted for people having obesity and an increased risk of co-morbidities like diabetes, PMOS, hypertension, fatty liver disease and cardiometabolic disorders.</p><p>There is also a surging market which propels the use of cosmetic filler injections, some of which have clinical side effects like causing blockage in the arteries.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr Surbhi Deshpande, a consultant dermatologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital (Mumbai) said: “A lot many people are opting for weight loss jabs or other injectable chemicals because they saw a post regarding it on social media. Many of them are doing it without the guidance of a licensed professional. This can put them at risk of infections and allergic reactions. Injectables go deep inside the tissue and meet one’s blood. One must only take an injection when prescribed by a certified medical doctor and for strictly clinical conditions.”</p><p>As per <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/injectable-cosmetic-products-not-permitted-under-law-says-drug-regulator-cdsco/article71005207.ece">reports</a>, the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists Karnataka branch has launched a QR code to identify certified dermatologists in Karnataka. </p>