Bathroom activities may slightly increase sudden cardiac arrest risk in people with heart conditions.

Key points

• Bath-related cardiac risks Activities like bathing in hot or cold water, using the toilet, or strenuous exercise before showering can trigger cardiac arrest due to physical strain or temperature changes.

• Vagus nerve impact Defecation can stimulate the vagus nerve, slowing heart rate and potentially causing fainting or loss of consciousness in rare cases.

• Blood pressure fluctuations Holding breath while urinating or defecating briefly spikes blood pressure, stressing the heart, while hot baths may drop blood pressure dangerously in those with unstable readings.

• Temperature extremes Hot baths cause vasodilation (lowering blood pressure), while cold baths induce vasoconstriction (spiking blood pressure), both posing risks for those with cardiovascular issues.