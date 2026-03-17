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Bathroom activities may slightly increase sudden cardiac arrest risk in people with heart conditions.
Key points
• Bath-related cardiac risks
Activities like bathing in hot or cold water, using the toilet, or strenuous exercise before showering can trigger cardiac arrest due to physical strain or temperature changes.
• Vagus nerve impact
Defecation can stimulate the vagus nerve, slowing heart rate and potentially causing fainting or loss of consciousness in rare cases.
• Blood pressure fluctuations
Holding breath while urinating or defecating briefly spikes blood pressure, stressing the heart, while hot baths may drop blood pressure dangerously in those with unstable readings.
• Temperature extremes
Hot baths cause vasodilation (lowering blood pressure), while cold baths induce vasoconstriction (spiking blood pressure), both posing risks for those with cardiovascular issues.
• Avoiding triggers
Experts advise avoiding bathroom activities as a priority for individuals with heart conditions to reduce sudden cardiac arrest risks.
Key statistics
19,000
Annual bath-related deaths in Japan
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 17 March 2026, 11:04 IST