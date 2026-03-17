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Bathroom activities increase risk for sudden cardiac arrest, say experts

There have been instances of bath-related deaths, with most cases happening inside a bath tub and victims found immersed or completely submerged under the water.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:04 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Bathroom activities slightly increases a person's risk for a sudden cardiac arrest

In one line
Bathroom activities may slightly increase sudden cardiac arrest risk in people with heart conditions.
Key points
Bath-related cardiac risks
Activities like bathing in hot or cold water, using the toilet, or strenuous exercise before showering can trigger cardiac arrest due to physical strain or temperature changes.
Vagus nerve impact
Defecation can stimulate the vagus nerve, slowing heart rate and potentially causing fainting or loss of consciousness in rare cases.
Blood pressure fluctuations
Holding breath while urinating or defecating briefly spikes blood pressure, stressing the heart, while hot baths may drop blood pressure dangerously in those with unstable readings.
Temperature extremes
Hot baths cause vasodilation (lowering blood pressure), while cold baths induce vasoconstriction (spiking blood pressure), both posing risks for those with cardiovascular issues.
Avoiding triggers
Experts advise avoiding bathroom activities as a priority for individuals with heart conditions to reduce sudden cardiac arrest risks.
Key statistics
19,000
Annual bath-related deaths in Japan
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 17 March 2026, 11:04 IST
heart attackCardiac Arrestdies of cardiac arrestheart attacks in young people

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