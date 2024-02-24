Beacon of hope against cancer

The Indian Cancer Society (ICS) was founded in 1951 at Mumbai by Dr D J Jussawalla and Naval Tata as India’s first non-profit organisation in the cancer space. The activities of ICS also includes rehabilitation of cancer survivors, research, registry and education. In addition, ICS publishes the Indian Journal of Cancer, the first indexed oncology journal in India. “Rise Against Cancer”, a user-friendly App in five languages has recently been launched for doctor-driven information on cancer.