Beacon of hope against cancer

The National Programme for Prevention and Control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) was launched in 2010 by the Government of India. Yet, regular and periodic cancer screening has taken a backseat. The Indian Cancer Society (ICS) aims at creating awareness, conducting screening camps (oral, breast and cervical cancer) among economically-weaker groups and financially supporting cancer patients from this segment to initiate treatment.
A large part of the population have limited access to credible information and medical facilities for preventive healthcare. ICS conducts awareness on modifiable risk factors, one among them being tobacco, and aims to wean youth away from the habit. Awareness on early signs and symptoms helps in early detection. This means early start of treatment, which translates to better and more effective outcomes.
The Indian Cancer Society (ICS) was founded in 1951 at Mumbai by Dr D J Jussawalla and Naval Tata as India’s first non-profit organisation in the cancer space. The activities of ICS also includes rehabilitation of cancer survivors, research, registry and education. In addition, ICS publishes the Indian Journal of Cancer, the first indexed oncology journal in India. “Rise Against Cancer”, a user-friendly App in five languages has recently been launched for doctor-driven information on cancer.
ICS Karnataka was started by Kishore Rao in 1986 with a handful of volunteers. Today, with its base in Bengaluru, ICS Karnataka has field staff in regional offices in Mangaluru, Kalaburagi and Dharwad reaching out to rural and urban people.
Some of the marginalised groups that ICS Karnataka has conducted screening for are Pourakarmikas, garment workers, tribal community, HIV-positive women, and inmates of the Parappana Agrahara jail.
Over the last eight years, ICS Karnataka has reached out to 1,80,48,875 people with cancer awareness information and has conducted screening camps for 52,583 beneficiaries in 16 districts of the State. ICS distributes free wigs, bra prostheses and nutrition supplements for low-income patients. Additionally, a group of volunteers visit hospitals to provide emotional support to patients and caregivers who are often devasted on hearing the diagnosis.
(Published 23 February 2024, 21:55 IST)