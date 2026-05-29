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Homehealth

Beetroot juice for two weeks, twice a day can bring down blood pressure in older adults

Some bacteria in the mouth can help transform nitrate from food into compounds that in turn produce nitric oxide, a chemical found to have a relaxing effect on blood vessels.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 07:04 IST
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